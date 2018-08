Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales posing for a photograph with his cabinet members in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

President Evo Morales's administration on Wednesday celebrated its last Cabinet meeting at the La Paz palace, which was the seat of the Bolivian government for 165 years.

"We held the last Cabinet meeting at the Palacio Quemado, symbol of the colonial state," he posted on Twitter, along with a selfie with cabinet members. "Ready to inaugurate the Great House of the People, as a token of the change and renewal of the new Bolivia we are building."