Photo provided by the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion (ABI) showing Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera speak during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

The Bolivian government said Wednesday that the opposition had already started campaigning, one year ahead of the 2019 election, with no program beyond defeating President Evo Morales.

"An early electoral campaign has already been launched," Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera told reporters during a press conference at the Palace of Government in La Paz.