Bolivian interim President Jeanine Añez discusses the expulsion of diplomats from Mexico and Spain during an appearance on Dec. 30, 2019, at the Government Palace in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Interim President Jeanine Añez (2-L), Foreign Minister Karen Longaric (1-L), Minister of the Presidency Yerko Nuñez (2-R) and Defense Minister Fernando Lopez (1-R) discuss the expulsion of diplomats from Mexico and Spain during an appearance on Dec. 30, 2019, at the Government Palace in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Bolivia's interim government on Monday declared Spanish diplomats Cristina Borreguero and Alvaro Fernandez, and Mexican Ambassador to Bolivia Maria Teresa Mercado, as well as several other officials, personae non gratae and gave them 72 hours to leave the country in response to an incident that occurred last week.

"This group of representatives of the governments of Mexico and Spain have seriously harmed the sovereignty of the people and constitutional government of Bolivia," interim President Jeanine Añez said during an appearance at the Government Palace.