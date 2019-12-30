Bolivia's interim government on Monday declared Spanish diplomats Cristina Borreguero and Alvaro Fernandez, and Mexican Ambassador to Bolivia Maria Teresa Mercado, as well as several other officials, personae non gratae and gave them 72 hours to leave the country in response to an incident that occurred last week.
"This group of representatives of the governments of Mexico and Spain have seriously harmed the sovereignty of the people and constitutional government of Bolivia," interim President Jeanine Añez said during an appearance at the Government Palace.