La Paz police assemble on Nov. 9, 2019, near Murillo Plaza, site of the Bolivian presidency and legislature, the day after police gathered in opposition to the government in several regions around the country, and even as President Evo Morales would call on the opposition to begin a peacemaking dialogue. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Wounded citizens from a bus caravan that was heading to La Paz to march against the President of Bolivia Evo Morales, are treated in by doctors upon their return to Oruro, Bolivia, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EPA/EMILIO CASTILLO

Citizens cheer the bus caravan that was attacked while heading to La Paz in support of marches against the President of Bolivia Evo Morales, as it returns to Oruro, Bolivia, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EPA/EMILIO CASTILLO

The house of the governor of Bolivia’s Oruro department was set on fire on Saturday, allegedly by protesters opposed to the re-election of the president, as widespread demonstrations and incidents continued throughout the day with police insubordination reported in many places.

Videos released by supporters of President Evo Morales' Movement for Socialism, which governor Victor Hugo Vasquez belongs to, showed a group of people vandalizing and setting fire to his house in the western province.