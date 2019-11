A handout photo made available by the Miraflores Press shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a government event in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Press Miraflores / HANDOUT ONLY/NO SALES

Opposition Senator Jeanine Anez (C) greets supporters after assuming the interim Presidency of Bolivia after the resignation and exile of former president of Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, 12 November 2019. EPA/STRINGER

Bolivia’s informal economy, the largest in the world, has been one of the sectors most affected by the political crisis gripping the country.

Former leader Evo Morales was forced to resign the presidency after weeks of riots that have also impacted on the country’s economy.