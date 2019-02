Photograph date on Feb. 25, 2019. It shows Bolivian provincial superior of the order, Osvaldo Chirveches, during an interview with EFE in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE / Martin Alipaz

Bolivian provincial superior of the order, Osvaldo Chirveches, observes the images of the Spanish priest accused of pedophilia on Feb. 26, 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Bolivia's Jesuits have launched a preliminary investigation of a priest, identified as L.M.R.P., accused of sexually assaulting minors 17 years ago.

The provincial superior of the Society of Jesus, Osvaldo Chirveches, told EFE in an interview that transparency is what matters most, alongside giving the alleged victims the opportunity to tell their stories.