A handout photograph made available by ABI shows President of Bolivia, Evo Morales (R), who is reviewed by medical personnel in La Paz, Bolivia, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA/ABI/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of Bolivia said on Wednesday he had successfully undergone surgery to remove a small tumor that was found during his regular medical examinations on Tuesday.

President Evo Morales, who was admitted to a private clinic in La Paz on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed the result of the surgery on his Twitter account, although he did not specify where the tumor was located.