Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency showing President Evo Morales leaving for his tour of Russia and China in En Alto, Bolivia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales left here Tuesday on a tour that will take him to Moscow and Beijing for meetings with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Morales said in a short speech that the trip, which was "prepared a long time in advance," aims to close trade and investment deals with Russia and China.