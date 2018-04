Photograph made available Apr. 15, 2018 of Bolivian Olympic horseback rider Roberto Nielsen-Reyes Kurschner next to a scupture of his horse "Conquistador" in his home in La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian Olympic horseback rider Roberto Nielsen-Reyes Kurschner and his two horses went through a "true ordeal" during their 28-day trip across the Atlantic for the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico.

The La Paz-born athlete is the only Bolivian equestrian competitor ever to participate in the Olympics and that year's youngest member of his national athletic delegation, which was also comprised of Carlos Asbun and Ricardo Roberts - both sports shooters - and sprint canoer Fernando Inchauste.