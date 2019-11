Protesters try to shield themselves from tear gas fired by Bolivian police in La Paz on Thursday, Nov. 21. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Medics tend to a woman overcome by tear gas when Bolivian police dispersed thousands of protesters in La Paz on Thursday, Nov. 21. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

Thousands of people march in La Paz on Thursday, Nov. 21, carrying the coffins of eight activists who died in an encounter with Bolivian security forces. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO SURA

Bolivian police used tear gas here Thursday to break up a procession of thousands of people carrying the coffins of the eight activists who died in an encounter with security forces earlier this week in the neighboring city of El Alto.

The march from El Alto reached the center of La Paz just before 2.30 pm and participants had paused on the edge of Plaza San Francisco square when police launched tear gas canisters, sending people scurrying down side streets to escape.