Policemen search the inmates who broke out of the Palmasola jail in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

Four of the inmates captured after breaking out of the Palmasola jail in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

The Bolivian police on Monday managed to prevent several inmates from breaking out of a prison after a riot there that resulted in one prisoner being injured, authorities said.

Government Minister Carlos Romero told Radio Panamericana that a "riot" had erupted at the Palmasola prison in the eastern city of Santa Cruz but he denied that any prisoners had actually escaped, saying that several had only made an escape "attempt."