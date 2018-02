Police inspect the site of a Feb. 10, 2018, explosion that killed 6 people and injured 28 at a street market in Oruro, Bolivia, on Feb. 11, 2018. Preliminary indications are that a gas cylinder exploded at a streetside eatery. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Bolivian police in Sunday inspected the site of the explosion that killed six people and injured 28 in a street market in the western city of Oruro.

Bolivian Police criminal and forensic specialists, along with explosives experts, firefighters and National Hydrocarbons Agency technicians were dispatched to the scene to conduct the investigation.