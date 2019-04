A handout photo made available by the Ankara University Press Office shows President of Bolivia Evo Morales (R) meeting with rector of the Ankara University Erkan Ibis (L) before his addresses in Ankara, Turkey, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANKARA UNIVERSITY PRESS OFFICE

A handout photo made available by the Ankara University Press Office shows President of Bolivia Evo Morales (L) arriving to Ankara University for his addresses in Ankara, Turkey, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANKARA UNIVERSITY PRESS OFFICE

Evo Morales became the first Bolivian president to visit Turkey on Tuesday, where the leftist leader will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Morales arrived in the capital Ankara around midnight on a flight from Dubai, where he had participated in an investment meeting.