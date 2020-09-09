Marching behind a banner emblazoned with the image of a presidential medal stolen in 2018 from an official vehicle parked outside a brothel, Bolivian sex workers made their way into the center of La Paz on Tuesday to demand a loosening of the coronavirus quarantine so they can go back to work.
Bolivian sex workers demand easing of Covid-19 restrictions
Bolivian sex workers protest in La Paz on Tuesday, 8 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz
Bolivian sex workers hold a protest in La Paz on Tuesday, 8 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz
Bolivian sex workers protest in La Paz on Tuesday, 8 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz