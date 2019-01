Hundreds of Bolivian troops were deployed on Jan. 29, 2019, on the streets of La Paz, Bolivia, to collect some 1,500 tons of garbage that had accumulated due to a dispute between the city government and a neighboring town. EPA-EFE/Gina Baldivieso

Hundreds of Bolivian troops were deployed Tuesday on the streets of La Paz to collect some 1,500 tons of garbage that had accumulated due to a dispute between the city government and a neighboring town.

With faces and hands protected by cloth masks and rubber gloves, the soldiers were out working before dawn.