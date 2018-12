Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera used the word "cavemen" Friday to describe five young men accused of the gang rape of an 18-year-woman who remains hospitalized in intensive care.1 La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera used the word "cavemen" Friday to describe five young men accused of the gang rape of an 18-year-woman who remains hospitalized in intensive care.

"I'm horrified by what happened in Santa Cruz," he told reporters, referring to the eastern Bolivian city where the alleged crime took place.