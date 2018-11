Relatives and friends of victims of violence against women, together with activists for women's rights, participate in a rally to demand justice against sexist violence, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 23 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Carlos Torrejón

Relatives and friends of victims of violence against women, together with activists for women's rights, participate in a rally to demand justice against sexist violence, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 23 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Carlos Torrejón

People gathered Friday in Bolivia's largest city to commemorate women killed in acts of gender violence and to demand policies and actions to confront the problem.

The event took place in the main square of the eastern metropolis of Santa Cruz, where victims' relatives and friends were joined by activists for women's rights.