Personnel from the Municipal Workshop School in La Paz clean the statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown La Paz, Bolivia, 19 November 2018 after it was vandalized and stained with black and red paint. EFE-EPA/ Yolanda Salazar

Personnel from La Paz's Municipal Workshop School on Monday began the process of cleaning the statue of Christopher Columbus in the city center, which last week had been painted and hung with signs calling for it to be removed because of the "genocide" perpetrated by Europeans on the New World's native inhabitants.

The first step in the cleaning is to analyze the damage done to the statue by "external agents" - glue and paint - and to determine how to clean it so as not to damage the white marble, restorer Yuri Flores told EFE.