A group of Aymara indigenous people raise their hands to receive the first rays of sunlight as part of Andean, Amazon and Chaco New Year 5529 celebrations on 21 June 2021 at the ruins of Tiwanaku in western Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivians on Monday raised their hands to the first rays of sunlight in celebration of Andean New Year 5529, gathering in reduced numbers at different sacred indigenous sites while heeding Covid-19 protocols.

The festival of the Return of the Sun, known as "Willkakuti" in the Aymara language and "Inti Raymi" in Quechua, was celebrated in places like Mirador Killi Killi, a hill offering a panoramic view of La Paz where dozens assembled.