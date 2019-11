Employees clean a gasoline pump at a La Paz gas station on Nov. 17, 2019, because like many around the city, it has run out of gas, for which Bolivia's self-proclaimed interim government says it will import the needed fuel from Chile and Peru. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

A man closes his business in La Paz on Nov. 17, 2019, as it runs out of food to sell; food shortages have come to the point that the municipal government is organizing sales to avoid exaggerated price increases. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

La Paz this Monday is trying to stock up on food, which is growing scarce in the markets to the point that the municipal government is organizing sales to avoid exaggerated price increases, and on fuel, which Bolivia's self-proclaimed interim government says it will import from Chile and Peru.

The municipality organized points of sale for butchered poultry at a price of roughly $5 each, in coordination with the Rural Development Ministry.