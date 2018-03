Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera (center) and his wife take part in a ceremonial offering to Pachamama (Mother Earth) by indigenous Aymara elders on Monday, March 19, in La Paz, as the International Court of Justice began to hear arguments on Bolivia's bid to compel Chile to negotiate the return of coastline lost in a 19th-century war. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Ordinary Bolivians and military officers attend a vigil in La Paz on Monday, March 19, to mark the start of hearings before the International Court of Justice on Bolivia's bid to force Chile to negotiate the return of coastline lost in a 19th-century war. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Indigenous Aymara elders make a ceremonial offering to Pachamama (Mother Earth) on Monday, March 19, in La Paz during a vigil to mark the start of hearings before the International Court of Justice on Bolivia's bid to compel Chile to negotiate the return of coastline lost in a 19th-century war. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

People held vigils across Bolivia on Monday as the International Court of Justice in The Hague began to hear arguments in La Paz's bid to compel Chile to negotiate the return of Bolivian coastline lost in a 19th-century war.

The largest event started just before 4 am on La Paz's Plaza Murillo, in front of the presidential palace and congress.