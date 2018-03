Bolivian President Evo Morales (R) and Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera (L) participate in an event to unfurl a 120-mile-long flag to demand a sovereign access to the sea, Caracollo, Bolivia, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) participates in the stitching of a 120-mile-long flag to demand a sovereign access to the sea, Caracollo, Bolivia, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivians participate in the unfurling of 120-mile-long flag to demand a sovereign access to the sea, Caracollo, Bolivia, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Evo Morales celebrated here Saturday the "historic" sewing and unfolding of a 200-kilometer-long (124.3 miles) flag with which the country is attempting to beat a world record and draw international attention to its sea access dispute with Chile.

Sections of the flag were crafted by public institutions and social movements and were stitched together Saturday on the highway connecting the western regions of La Paz and Oruro.