Brazilian Preident-elect Jair Bolsonaro (C) oberves a military graduation ceremony in Resende, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Carrico

Cadets at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy participate in their graduation ceremony in Resende, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Carrico

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (C) atended a military graduation ceremony in Resende, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Carrico

Brazil's president-elect said Saturday that the South American giant was being held back economically by excessive concerns for Amazon protection and indigenous rights.

Jair Bolsonaro made his remarks to members of the media when asked how his future administration would approach the issue of climate change.