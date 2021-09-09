Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday asked truck drivers to free up roads they had blocked across the country to demand the dismissal of Supreme Court judges.
Supporters of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, remain camped to protest in support of the Government, at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Supporters of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, remain camped to protest in support of the Government, at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Supporters of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, remain camped to protest in support of the Government, at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Supporters of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, remain camped to protest in support of the Government, at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday asked truck drivers to free up roads they had blocked across the country to demand the dismissal of Supreme Court judges.