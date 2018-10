Supporters of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro participate in a rally outside the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

The far-right Jair Bolsonaro participates in a business meeting organized by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), in Brasilia, Brazil, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Joédson Alves

The presidential candidate for the Brazilian right-wing Social Liberal Party on Friday urged voters to vote tactically in order to win the first round of the upcoming presidential elections.

In a Facebook live session. Jair Bolsonaro, who is leading polls, said "My friends, we are going to avoid a runoff," scheduled for Oct. 28 in case none of the candidates manage to get more than 50 percent of votes.