Brazilian presidential spokesperson Otavio do Regio Barros addresses the media, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28 January 2019, to report the successful conclusion of President Jair Bolsonaro's surgery to remove a colostomy bag with which he had been fitted after being stabbed at a campaign rally last September. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday "successfully" got through a third operation to remove the colostomy bag he had been fitted with after being stabbed at a campaign event last September.

Bolsonaro, 63, underwent the procedure to remove the colostomy bag and reconstruct his intestinal tract, going into surgery at 8:30 am and emerging seven hours later, three hours later than expected, official sources said.