Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participates in the signing of the Provisional Measure to improve the business climate in the country, at the Palacio do Planalto, in Brasilia, Brazil, 29 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Members of the Police carry a body during a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Andre Coelho ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

People attend a funeral of the victims of the police operation that took place in the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 08 May 2021 EPA-EFE FILE/Andre Coelho

People attend a funeral of the victims of the police operation that took place in the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 08 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's far-right president congratulated the police on Sunday for last week's raid in a favela in Rio de Janeiro that left 28 dead and sparked serious allegations of abuse by the officers.

Jair Bolsonaro refused to treat as victims the 27 suspects who were killed in the operation, and took advantage of the brutal event, in which a police inspector also died, to attack the media and left-wing political forces. EFE