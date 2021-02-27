Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the world leaders who has been most skeptical about the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic, on Friday criticized the social distancing measures that regional governments once again are imposing to deal with the crisis amid the worsening of the emergency in the South American giant.

"The people are still not managing to remain at home. The people want to work. Those who close down everything and destroy jobs are against what the people want," said the ultrarightist leader in remarks at the inauguration ceremony for a stretch of highway in Ceara state.