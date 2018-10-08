Loved by some and hated by others, controversial far-right candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro, also known as Donald Trump of Brazil, on Sunday reaffirmed his popularity and became the most voted candidate in the presidential elections of Brazil.
With 46 percent of the votes, Bolsonaro did not achieve his goal of winning the presidency in the first round, for which he needed more than half of the votes, so he will need to compete in a runoff on Oct. 28 against Fernando Haddad from the Workers' Party (PT), second most voted on Sunday with 28 percent.