Supporters of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party (PSL) set fire to an electronic voting machine on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 07 October 2018. Far-right deputy Jair Bolsonaro, candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), leads the result of the presidential elections in Brazil, with 48.94 percent of valid votes, after having scrutinized 57.00 percent of the total, according to the latest official data. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Supporters of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party (PSL) nstall a giant inflatable doll with the image of General Hamilton Mourao, Vice President candidate of Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 07 October 2018. Far-right deputy Jair Bolsonaro, candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), leads the result of the presidential elections in Brazil, with 48.94 percent of valid votes, after having scrutinized 57.00 percent of the total, according to the latest official data. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Brazilian extreme right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro talks to the media after casting his ballot at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 07 October 2018. A total of 147.3 million Brazilian voters are called to elect their next president in a two-round election in which Brazilian socialist Fernando Haddad and extreme right-winger Jair Bolsonaro are the two main candidates are contesting to become the new leader of the country. The second round of the presidential election will be held on 28 October. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Loved by some and hated by others, controversial far-right candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro, also known as Donald Trump of Brazil, on Sunday reaffirmed his popularity and became the most voted candidate in the presidential elections of Brazil.

With 46 percent of the votes, Bolsonaro did not achieve his goal of winning the presidency in the first round, for which he needed more than half of the votes, so he will need to compete in a runoff on Oct. 28 against Fernando Haddad from the Workers' Party (PT), second most voted on Sunday with 28 percent.