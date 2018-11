Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (center), takes part in a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Brazilian army's Paratroopers Brigade. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Brazil's president-elect denied Saturday that his choice for education minister had been the result of pressure from his evangelical supporters.

Jair Bolsonaro said Ricardo Velez, a Colombian-born naturalized Brazilian citizen, was the right person to head that ministry because he would put the interests of Brazil above those of his own political party.