Mourners pay their respects to a Covid-19 victim at Campo da Esperança cemetery in Brasilia on Wednesday, 7 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Grave-diggers prepare the ground for the burial of a Covid-19 victim at Campo da Esperança cemetery in Brasilia on Wednesday, 7 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brazil continues to set grim records for the impact of coronavirus, with 4,195 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, and President Jair Bolsonaro's response has been to shift from denying the seriousness of Covid-19 to labeling it on Wednesday as "practically impossible" to eradicate.

The virus has now claimed nearly 337,000 lives in Brazil. Only the United States, with more than 552,000 fatalities, has been hit harder by the pandemic.