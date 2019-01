Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participates during the relief of the High Command of Aeronautics direction, in Brasilia, Brazil, 4 January 2018. Bolsonaro, captain of the Army reserve, once again praised the strong presence of the military in his Government by attending the relay of the leadership of the High Command of Aeronautics. EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (top) and the new commander of the Aeronautics, Lieutenant Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez (L), participate during the relief of the High Command of Aeronautics direction, in Brasilia, Brazil, 4 January 2018. Bolsonaro, captain of the Army reserve, once again praised the strong presence of the military in his Government by attending the relay of the leadership of the High Command of Aeronautics. EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participates during the relief of the High Command of Aeronautics direction, in Brasilia, Brazil, 4 January 2018. Bolsonaro, captain of the Army reserve, once again praised the strong presence of the military in his Government by attending the relay of the leadership of the High Command of Aeronautics. EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

President Jair Bolsonaro suggested Friday that the United States could be permitted to establish a military base in Brazil.

"We are concerned about our security, our sovereignty, and I have the American people as a friend," he said in response to a reporter's question about the possibility that Brazil would authorize a US military presence on its territory.