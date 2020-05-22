One of the signs at demonstration on May 21, 2020, in Brasilia against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his country's 27 state governors set aside some of their differences on Thursday to provide a measure of unity against Covid-19 at a time when the pandemic is accelerating in the South American giant.

Brazil today is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus and Bolsonaro, one of the world's most skeptical leaders regarding the seriousness of the situation, reached minimal agreements with lower-echelon elected leaders regarding federal financial aid to the country's states and municipalities as some 19,000 Brazilians have died and 292,000 have been definitively confirmed to have become infected with the virus.