Brazilian Presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, successor of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the presidential elections, participates in a campaign event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

The far-right Jair Bolsonaro and the progressive Fernando Haddad were the targets of attacks from the other Brazilian presidential candidates in the penultimate debate on Sunday ahead of the elections on Oct. 7.

Bolsonaro, who has been recovering at home after being stabbed at the beginning of September, was not present at the debate. He was discharged on Saturday after three weeks of hospitalization.