Homeless people sleep on Copacabana Beach, as a puppy tries to wake one of them, at Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 31 July 2016. EPA/BARBARA WALTON

A woman who lives in the Rocinha Favela searches through a street rubbish dump for anything she can use, pieces of large bone and meat are among the rubbish, in Rocinha, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 August 2016. EPA/BARBARA WALTON

A man shovels garbage away from the base of a running waste water, rubbish and sewage waterfall, running down stairs and next to walkways in Rocinha Favela, threatening the health of the community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 August 2016. EPA/BARBARA WALTON

A general view shows crowded hill housing that is part of Rocinha Favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 August 2016. EPA/BARBARA WALTON

epa07478555 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visits the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City , 01 April 2019. Brazilian President Bolsonaro is on a four-day official visit to Israel. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The president of Brazil has branded claims that people go hungry in his country as a “big lie”.

Jair Bolsonaro made the comments on Friday in an interview with international press at the presidential seat, Palacio de Planalto, in Brasilia.