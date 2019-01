Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives to meet his predecessor, former Brazilian President Michel Temer (not pictured), before receiving from him the presidential sash during his inauguration ceremony at the Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian newly inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro waves the national flag as he delivers a speech after receiving the presidential sash during his inauguration ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

The new president of Brazil signed on Tuesday, hours after his inauguration, a decree in which he set the minimum wage at 998 reals ($257.5) for 2019, an increase of 4.61 percent over last year.

In absolute numbers, the value is 44 reals ($11.3) higher than the minimum wage of 954 reals ($246.1 on 1st Jan.) decreed for 2018 by the former president Michel Temer, who on Tuesday handed the presidential sash to the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.