Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during his first official reelection campaign rally on Aug. 16, 2022, in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. EFE/ Andre Coelho

Brazil's ultrarightist president, Jair Bolsonaro, on Tuesday officially launched his reelection campaign in Juiz de Fora, the city where four years ago he was stabbed at a campaign rally, an attack that catapulted him into the presidency.

Meanwhile, leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is favored in the voter surveys to win the October vote, possibly even in the first round, also kicked off his presidential campaign in Sao Bernardo do Campo calling Bolsonaro "possessed by the devil," and adding that his "lies" will not keep him in office.