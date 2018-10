Sao Paulo, Oct 26 (epa-efe)/Fernando Bizerra Jr.- Nilton Gonçalves, who runs a small gun shop in downtown Sao Paulo, is excited about far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's pledge to loosen Brazilian gun control laws, but doesn't expect a Bolsonaro victory to spur a big boost in sales.

A sticker on one of the pillars in his modest establishment displays a trademark quote from Bolsonaro: "My neighbor does not have weapons. He supports disarmament of civilians. In respect, I'm not going to defend him with my weapons."