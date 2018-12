Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) agreed here Friday to establish a strategic partnership between the two countries. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leo Correa/POOL

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed here Friday to establish a strategic partnership between the two countries.

"More than an association, we want to be brothers in the future, in areas such as economy and technology, and in everything that may bring benefits for the two countries," Bolsonaro said in a brief statement after the meeting.