Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday at a ceremony on the naval base in Rio de Janeiro that the pension reform being pushed by his administration to make the country's public accounts healthier will demand sacrifices from the armed forces.

"I also want a sacrifice (from the military). We will adopt a new ... retirement regime that will also affect the armed forces. But we will not leave to the side, we will not forget the specifics of each force," said the president in the speech he delivered at the ceremony commemorating the 211th anniversary of the Naval Sharpshooters Corps.