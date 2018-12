Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro holds a press conference at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB), in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Joédson Alves

Brazil's president-elect on Saturday pledged to fight communism in Latin America and consolidate a new political age that began with his victory in elections held in October.

Jair Bolsonaro was addressing the Conservative Summit of the Americas via videoconference from his home in Rio de Janeiro, where he is recovering from a stabbing during a campaign rally.