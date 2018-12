Brasilia, Dec 4 (efe-epa) - Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday that the reform of the pension system can be tackled piece by piece and that the first issue that he will present to Congress would be the establishment of a minimum age.

"The idea is to start with the (minimum) age, attack the privileges and take it forward," Bolsonaro said at a press conference in Brasilia.