Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Thursday to abolish daylight savings time (DST) in the giant South American nation, where it has been annual practice since the mid-1980s to advance clocks one hour during the summer as an energy-saving measure.
The president said he based the decision on technical studies showing that DST no longer results in significant energy conservation, though he also pointed to concerns about the negative effect of the time change on Brazilians' health and well-being.