US President Donald Trump (r) and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro (l), after their joint White House press conference on March 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump (r) shakes hands with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro (l), after their White House meeting on March 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday refused to rule out supporting a potential US intervention in Venezuela after his US host and counterpart, Donald Trump, said that at their White House meeting the pair were keeping "all options ... on the table" and threatened to tighten sanctions against Caracas.

Saying that he thought he could speak for both the US and Brazil, Trump remarked that "all options are on the table" during his meeting with Bolsonaro.