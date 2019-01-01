Newly inaugurated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech after receiving the presidential sash at his inauguration ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 01 January 2019. EFE-EPA/MARCELO SAYAO

The "hope" of thousands - if not millions - of Brazilians was renewed on Tuesday with the ascension to power of ultra-rightist President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who was inaugurated amid an unprecedented security operation in this capital.

With a never-before-seen massive deployment of police and army troops, authorities "militarized" Brasilia to welcome the new president, who took over for Michel Temer after winning 56 percent of the vote in the October election, defeating Fernando Haddad, the political protege of imprisoned leftist ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.