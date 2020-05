Officials provided this photo of the field hospital erected at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, which was inaugurated on Saturday, 9 May 2020 to accommodate coronavirus patients. EFE/EPA/Rogerio Santana/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) greets supporters before boarding a vehicle at the entrance to the Palacio de la Alvorada, in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges

A picture taken with a drone shows the burial of a person who died of COVID-19 at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil surpassed 10,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, making it the sixth most affected country in the world, however President Jair Bolsonaro continued to downplay the situation with actions considered frivolous, such as riding a jet ski.

The South American country with a population of 210 million reached 10,627 deaths after 730 fatalities were recorded overnight, while cases stood at 155,939. EFE-EPA