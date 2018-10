Supporters of far right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro rally at the Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian Presidential candidate Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party (PT), successor of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidential race, attends an event with recyclables pickers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian presidential candidate of the Workers Party, Fernando Haddad, participates during an event at the Favela de Mare, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Fernando Haddad, candidate of the center-left Workers' Party (PT) on Tuesday celebrated results of the presidential runoff with thousands of followers in Rio de Janeiro after he was able to narrow far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's lead in the second round of the country's presidential election.

Ibope a polling firm, in its poll results said that Bolsonaro was leading with 57 percent votes while Haddad had 43 percent votes.