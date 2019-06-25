Photo provided by the Brazilian President's Office showing President Jair Bolsonaro (r) meeting with the head of the Liberty Group, which is the parent company for Formula 1, Chase Carey (l), at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on June 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Brazilian President's Office/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Do not file

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is traveling to Japan on Tuesday night for the G20 summit and among his baggage is a history of telling jokes about the small size of Oriental people, comments that have been viewed as prejudiced by certain sectors and considered to be funny by others.

As head of state, Bolsonaro has continued using the simple, carefree and snide language he used during his almost 30 years as a lawmaker and especially during his election campaign last year, behavior that has led to controversy during the almost six months he has been president.