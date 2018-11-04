Photo provided by Agencia Brasil showing Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (c) and his wife Michelle (r) at a Protestant religious service in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Fernando Frazao/Agencia Brasil/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/No File

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said Sunday that he wants to "govern for all" and be a "peacemaker" during his participation in a Protestant religious service in Rio de Janeiro at which he attributed his election victory to God.

Before some 4,000 faithful, Bolsonaro said that his aim is to continue in the footsteps of Luis Alves de Lima e Silva, the duke of Caxias, who led Brazil's forces in the 1864-1870 Paraguayan War - or the War of the Triple Alliance - and is the founder of the Brazilian army.