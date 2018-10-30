Supporters of Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro celebrate his victory at the Ministries Esplanade, in Brasilia, Brazil, 28 October 2018. Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro won the presidential election in Brazil with a 55.54 per cent of the votes and will substitue Michel Temer next 01 January until 2022. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The president-elect of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, affirmed on Monday that he intends to govern the country for all Brazilians and not only for his voters. He called for unity and rejected the claims that point to him as a persecutor of homosexuals and of the freedom of the press.

"Now we are in another moment. I want to govern for everyone and not just for those who voted in me," the controversial right-wing politician said in an interview with TV Globo, the first he granted to a TV network since his electoral victory on Sunday.